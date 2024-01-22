Give Now
Environment

Flood watch issued for parts of San Diego County

By City News Service
Published January 22, 2024 at 7:53 AM PST
Rain is seen on a window in the Allied Gardens neighborhood of San Diego County, Calif. Dec. 14, 2021.
Erik Anderson / KPBS
Rain is seen on a window in the Allied Gardens neighborhood of San Diego County, Calif. Dec. 14, 2021.

A flood watch has been issued for parts of San Diego County Monday by the National Weather Service.

The flood watch will begin at 9 a.m. Monday and be in effect until Monday night. It is in effect in the San Diego County coastal areas, deserts, mountains and valleys.

Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. The NWS recommends monitoring forecasts throughout the day for possible flood warnings. Those in flood prone areas should be prepared to evacuate if flooding develops.

Heavy rain is expected to develop Monday morning with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

