Santa Ana Winds expected to taper off, easing wildfire concerns

Santa Ana winds are expected to dissipate Friday, but a red flag warning of critical fire conditions will remain in effect until 11 a.m.

According to the National Weather Service, winds will taper off by late morning, although some gusts of 15 to 25 mph will still be possible in some mountain areas, while humidity levels could hover in the 5 to 15% range.

"Friday will likely see ongoing warm temperatures, though a few coast areas will trend 2-5 degrees cooler given less offshore flow," according to the NWS.

A cooling trend is expected to continue into the weekend and early next week.

The Santa Ana winds made for a warm Thanksgiving, with forecasters saying temperatures were averaging 5 to 10 degrees above normal in many areas.

