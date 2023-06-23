Warm weather to continue in San Diego County

There is not much change in high temperatures Friday in San Diego County, warmer on Saturday with not much additional warming into early next week, the National Weather Service said.

Warming was expected to resume for the latter half of next week, with high temperatures for next Friday in the deserts around 5 degrees above average and within a few degrees of average elsewhere.

The marine layer deepened to around 3,500 feet early Friday, but the cloud layer was thin and satellite imagery shows mostly patchy coverage, the NWS said.

Night and morning low clouds could extend inland into portions of the valleys but not very far into the valleys by the end of next week.

Along the coast Friday, it was expected to be partly cloudy in San Diego County with high temperatures from 68 to 73 degrees, the NWS said. The valleys were expected to be mostly sunny, with highs from 72 to 77. It will be mostly sunny in the mountains with highs from 70 to 80. The deserts were expected to be mostly sunny, with highs from 94 to 97.

A wind advisory is in effect for the San Diego County mountains and deserts until 6 a.m. Friday. West winds are expected to reach between 20 and 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in Idyllwild-Pine-Cove, Julian, Pine Valley and Indio.

Minor day-to-day differences to a slight increase in high temperatures could continue through Tuesday. For Wednesday into the first weekend in July, high temperatures should steadily increase as the trough of low pressure near California weakens and high pressure to the east strengthens and expands westward.

Dry weather should continue through the end of the month, forecasters said.

West to northwest wind gusts to around 20 knots were predicted to prevail over the outer coastal waters each afternoon and evening through Tuesday.