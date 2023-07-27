Give Now
Environment

San Diego County says Avenida Lunar, Fanuel Park beaches open

By City News Service
Published July 27, 2023 at 5:31 PM PDT
Front loader moves sand on Imperial Beach on June 21. 2023.
Erik Anderson / KPBS
Front loader moves sand on Imperial Beach on June 21. 2023.

Beaches in Avenida Lunar in Coronado and Fanuel Park in Mission Bay are now open after water samples met state health standards, the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health announced Thursday.

The county lifted the warning for Avenida Lunar, and an advisory for Fanuel Park.

Water-quality advisories remain in effect for Avenida De La Playa, Bayside Park at J Street, the Children's Pool, La Jolla Cove, North Cove Vacation Isle, the OB Pier at Newport Avenue, the San Diego River Outlet and Tidelands Park.

A sign warning people to stay out of the water is shown at Imperial Beach on July 18, 2023.
Environment
RELATED: San Diego County lifts warning for Silver Strand shoreline
City News Service
The county had issued an advisory for the beach area because of excessive fecal bacteria in the water.

Because of bacteria levels in connection with south swell conditions, a warning remains in effect for the Imperial Beach Shoreline.

The Tijuana Slough Shoreline remains closed, from the international border to the south end of Seacoast Drive, until sampling confirms those areas are safe for contact. County officials urged the public to avoid water contact in the meantime.

Beach updates and closure information are available at www.sdbeachinfo.comwww.sdbeachinfo.com or by calling the 24-hour hotline at 619-338-2073.

Environment Beaches
