San Diego County says Avenida Lunar, Fanuel Park beaches open

Beaches in Avenida Lunar in Coronado and Fanuel Park in Mission Bay are now open after water samples met state health standards, the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health announced Thursday.

The county lifted the warning for Avenida Lunar, and an advisory for Fanuel Park.

Water-quality advisories remain in effect for Avenida De La Playa, Bayside Park at J Street, the Children's Pool, La Jolla Cove, North Cove Vacation Isle, the OB Pier at Newport Avenue, the San Diego River Outlet and Tidelands Park.

Because of bacteria levels in connection with south swell conditions, a warning remains in effect for the Imperial Beach Shoreline.

The Tijuana Slough Shoreline remains closed, from the international border to the south end of Seacoast Drive, until sampling confirms those areas are safe for contact. County officials urged the public to avoid water contact in the meantime.

Beach updates and closure information are available at www.sdbeachinfo.comwww.sdbeachinfo.com or by calling the 24-hour hotline at 619-338-2073.