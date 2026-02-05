From Seafood City to stardom: How Jessica Sanchez returned to 'America's Got Talent' 20 years later

Jessica Sanchez grew up in the South Bay, the daughter of Filipino and Mexican American parents. Her mother says she started singing as soon as she could talk. By age 10, Jessica was performing all over San Diego's South Bay, including her local Seafood City grocery store, before taking the national stage on the very first season of "America's Got Talent."

By 16, she became the runner-up on "American Idol." She quickly became a hometown icon — someone people here were cheering for. Jessica was molded into a musical prodigy. But as quickly as she rose, the pressure and expectations began to weigh on her.

She questioned her place in the music industry and withdrew from the spotlight. What brought her home to San Diego? And what gave her the strength to return to the national stage, nearly two decades later?

"Being 10 years old and being 16 years old on these big stages, all you see is the spotlight and you're like, 'Oh my gosh. I could win Grammys and go and do tours and sell out stadiums.' And I think I lost the feeling of why I was doing this," Jessica said.

