The Finest Cover Art
The Finest

From Seafood City to stardom: How Jessica Sanchez returned to 'America's Got Talent' 20 years later

 February 5, 2026 at 5:00 AM PST
By Kori Suzuki / South Bay and Imperial Valley Reporter,  Julia Dixon Evans / Arts Reporter & Host, The Finest,  Anthony Wallace / Producer, The Finest
Jessica Sanchez performs "Golden Hour" by JVKE during the semifinals round of "America's Got Talent" Season 20 on Sept. 16, 2025.
Jessica Sanchez performs "Golden Hour" by JVKE during the semifinals round of "America's Got Talent" Season 20 on Sept. 16, 2025.
Trae Patton/NBC
Jessica Sanchez earns Sofia Vergara's Golden Buzzer during her "America's Got Talent" Season 20 audition on July 22, 2025.
Jessica Sanchez earns Sofia Vergara's Golden Buzzer during her "America's Got Talent" Season 20 audition on July 22, 2025.
Trae Patton/NBC
Jessica Sanchez performs "Ordinary" by Alex Warren during the quarterfinals round of "America's Got Talent" Season 20 on Sept. 2, 2025.
Jessica Sanchez performs "Ordinary" by Alex Warren during the quarterfinals round of "America's Got Talent" Season 20 on Sept. 2, 2025.
Trae Patton/NBC
Jessica Sanchez performs "Die With a Smile" by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars during the finals round of "America's Got Talent" Season 20 on Sept. 23, 2025.
Jessica Sanchez performs "Die With a Smile" by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars during the finals round of "America's Got Talent" Season 20 on Sept. 23, 2025.
Trae Patton/NBC
Jessica Sanchez performs "Die With a Smile" by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars during the finals round of "America's Got Talent" Season 20 on Sept. 23, 2025.
Jessica Sanchez performs "Die With a Smile" by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars during the finals round of "America's Got Talent" Season 20 on Sept. 23, 2025.
Trae Patton/NBC
Terry Crews and Jessica Sanchez on the Season 20 finale of "America's Got Talent" on Sept. 24, 2025.
Terry Crews and Jessica Sanchez on the Season 20 finale of "America's Got Talent" on Sept. 24, 2025.
Trae Patton/NBC
Jessica Sanchez wins "America's Got Talent" Season 20 on Sept. 24, 2025.
Jessica Sanchez wins "America's Got Talent" Season 20 on Sept. 24, 2025.
Trae Patton/NBC
Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Jessica Sanchez, Mel B and Terry Crews on the Season 20 finale of "America's Got Talent" on Sept. 24, 2025.
Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Jessica Sanchez, Mel B and Terry Crews on the Season 20 finale of "America's Got Talent" on Sept. 24, 2025.
Trae Patton/NBC

Jessica Sanchez grew up in the South Bay, the daughter of Filipino and Mexican American parents. Her mother says she started singing as soon as she could talk. By age 10, Jessica was performing all over San Diego's South Bay, including her local Seafood City grocery store, before taking the national stage on the very first season of "America's Got Talent."

By 16, she became the runner-up on "American Idol." She quickly became a hometown icon — someone people here were cheering for.  Jessica was molded into a musical prodigy. But as quickly as she rose, the pressure and expectations began to weigh on her.

She questioned her place in the music industry and withdrew from the spotlight. What brought her home to San Diego? And what gave her the strength to return to the national stage, nearly two decades later?

"Being 10 years old and being 16 years old on these big stages, all you see is the spotlight and you're like, 'Oh my gosh. I could win Grammys and go and do tours and sell out stadiums.' And I think I lost the feeling of why I was doing this," Jessica said.

Guests:

Sources:

From KPBS Public Media, The Finest is a podcast about the people, art and movements redefining culture in San Diego. Listen to it wherever you get your podcasts or click the play button at the top of this page and subscribe to the show on Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon MusicPocket CastsPandoraYouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Finest, Episode 29
From Seafood City to stardom: How Jessica Sanchez returned to 'America's Got Talent' 20 years later

Have feedback or a story idea? We'd love to hear from you. Email us at thefinest@kpbs.org and let us know what you think.

