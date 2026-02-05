Manny Pacquiao to fight for SD TJ's boxing team

Legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao will serve as a team captain and compete as an active fighter for the San Diego TJ's, an expansion franchise in the Team Boxing League, officials announced Wednesday.

The 47-year-old Filipino, the only eight-division world champion in boxing history, will join the league as an ambassador in 2026, before he officially joins the TBL ownership group in 2027, when he will also start his role with the TJ's.

"I believe in the vision of TBL and what this league is building for the future of boxing," Pacquiao said. "Team boxing brings a new level of excitement, strategy, and opportunity for fighters and fans. I'm proud to be part of TBL and look forward to contributing both inside and outside the ring."

Team Boxing League is the nation's first boxing league with a team-based ownership model. Matches feature 24 three-minute rounds, with each competitor battling in one-round matches.

Fights are categorized into weight classes of 126, 135, 147, 154, 160, 168, 175, 199 and 205 lbs. for men, and 118, 126 and 140 lbs. for women.

TBL was announced in 2022 and held its inaugural season the following year. The San Diego franchise will enter the league this season, joining existing teams such as the LA Elite, NYC Attitude, Philadelphia Smoke, Las Vegas Hustle, Miami Assassins, Houston Hitmen, Dallas Enforcers, Phoenix Fury, Boston Butchers and others.

"Manny Pacquiao is one of the most respected champions in the history of boxing, and his decision to join TBL is a defining moment for our league," said Kevin Cassidy, the league's CEO. "From ambassador to owner to active competitor, Manny embodies everything TBL stands for — elite competition, innovation, and a team-first mindset. His involvement accelerates our mission to reshape the future of professional boxing."

Additional details regarding Pacquiao's competitive debut with the TJ's will be announced in the coming months. More information about the TBL can be found at teamboxingleague.com.