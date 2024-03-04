Slightly warmer weather expected in San Diego County this week

Gusty winds are expected in the San Diego County mountains and deserts Monday, with slightly warmer weather this week, forecasters said.

A high-surf advisory and a small craft advisory is in effect until at least 9 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory applies to coastal waters from San Mateo Point to the border and out to 30 nautical miles and waters from San Mateo Point to the border extending 30 to 60 nautical miles out, including San Clemente Island.

Officials warned that inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.

Monday's San Diego surf forecast includes a high-risk rip current, with surf height from 3 to 5 feet, local sets to 6 feet early and a west swell from 290 degrees.

Along the coast, mostly cloudy conditions are expected this week, with daytime highs in the low to mid-60s. Inland valley areas are expected to be partly cloudy through Friday, with highs reaching the low 60s, according to the NWS.

The deserts are expected to be mostly clear and sunny, with highs in the mid-70s throughout the week. Moderate winds and partly cloudy conditions are expected in the mountains, with highs in the mid-50s.

Mostly sunny conditions are expected in downtown San Diego on Monday, with a high near 62 degrees.