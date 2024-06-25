San Diego deserts heating up this week

An excessive heat warning is in effect Tuesday and record temperatures have been reported in parts of San Diego County, according to the National Weather Service.

The excessive heat warning is in effect until at least 8 p.m. Thursday for the San Diego County deserts, where highs are expected to reach 114 degrees, which could lead to heat-related illness.

Record minimum temperatures were reported in Vista, Escondido, Ramona, Campo and Borrego on Sunday. It was 66 in Vista, breaking the record of 65 set in 2016, 70 in Escondido, breaking the record of 67 set in 2016, 65 in Ramona, breaking the record of 62 set in 1992, 64 in Campo, breaking the record of 62 set in 2021, and 84 in Borrego, breaking the record of 82 set in 2021.

The high in San Diego is expected to be 80 Tuesday. In the western valleys, the high will be 83, and near the foothills, the high will be 91. It will be windy with a high of 97 in the mountains and 113 in the deserts.

Highs above degrees 110 were expected this week in the desert, the NWS said. Desert lows will range from 82 to 92.