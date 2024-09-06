Fierce heat wave keeps San Diego area sweltering

Scroll to Cool Zones ↓

A late-summer heat will keep the San Diego area sizzling Friday, with thermometer readings into triple digits expected to continue in various locales into the weekend and until early next workweek.

The extremely hot spell, which kicked in Wednesday, prompted the National Weather Service to issue excessive-heat warnings for the inland valleys of the county, effective until 8 p.m. Monday; and for the local mountains and deserts, through 8 p.m. Friday.

Over those time periods, daytime highs are expected to reach 102 to 112 degrees in communities such as El Cajon, Escondido, La Mesa, Poway, San Marcos and Santee; the 90s to 104 in Julian, Pine Valley and other highland spots; and 112 to 120 in the arid, sun-baked eastern reaches of the region.

Conditions were expected to remain somewhat less stifling along the coast, where an NWS heat advisory warning of maximum temperatures from the mid- 80s to the 90s was slated to be in effect until 8 p.m. Monday.

Authorities advise people to protect themselves from potential heat- related ill health effects by drinking plenty of non-alcoholic fluids, staying out of the sun during the hottest times of the day, taking shelter in air- conditioned spaces if possible and checking up on at-risk relatives and neighbors.