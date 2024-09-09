Give Now
Cooler conditions expected this week in San Diego County

By City News Service
Published September 9, 2024 at 8:11 AM PDT
An Imperial Beach lifeguard truck passes a fisher standing in the ocean next to the IB Pier in Imperial Beach on September 3, 2024.
Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local
An Imperial Beach lifeguard truck passes a fisher standing in the ocean next to the IB Pier in Imperial Beach on Sept. 3, 2024.

Cooler weather is expected in San Diego County this week, with temperatures dropping more than 20 degrees by Wednesday, but forecasters say Monday the dangerous heat wave will continue to grip the area.

Record high temperatures were reported Sunday in parts of San Diego County. It was 109 in Escondido, breaking the record for the day of 104 set in 1944. It was 110 in Ramona, breaking the record for the day of 103 set in 2018. It was 105 in Alpine, breaking the record for the day of 104 set in 1984. It was 108 in El Cajon, breaking the record for the day of 104 set in 1984.

A heat advisory remained in effect until at least 8 p.m. Monday for the cities of Carlsbad, Encinitas, Chula Vista, Vista, Oceanside, San Diego and National City, according to the National Weather Service.

Resources for staying cool during hot weather

Sunday's temperatures were in the upper 80s and 90s near the coast, 96 degrees in downtown San Diego and close to triple-digits a few miles inland.

A flood advisory was issued Sunday afternoon due to brief heavy rainfall affecting some parts of the county. Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas was expected in Ramona, Valley Center, Escondido, San Pasqual, San Pasqual Indian Reservation and Rincon Indian Reservation.

Conditions will slowly cool this week, with downtown highs dropping to 84 on Tuesday and 75 on Wednesday, according to current forecasts.

Mountain areas were also experiencing extreme heat Sunday, with more bearable weather expected by Wednesday.

Monday's San Diego surf forecast includes a low-risk rip current, with surf height from 1 to 3 feet, and a mixed south swell from 200 degrees and west swell from 280 degrees.

"Slight cooling will occur Monday, but temperatures will remain 10-15 degrees above normal. Much cooler Tuesday onward," the NWS said.

No hazardous marine weather conditions are expected through Thursday.

