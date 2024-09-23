Give Now
Environment

Multiple San Diego beaches closed due to excess bacteria

By City News Service
Published September 23, 2024 at 8:36 AM PDT
People sunbathing and lounging on the beach at La Jolla Children's Pool beach on May 23, 2020.
Alexander Nguyen
People sunbathing and lounging on the beach at La Jolla Children's Pool beach on May 23, 2020.

Several San Diego County beaches are closed to swimmers and surfers Monday because of high bacteria levels, according to county health officials.

Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

  • Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge

Additionally, water contact advisories were issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

  • La Jolla, Children's Pool
  • La Jolla, La Jolla Cove Beachline
  • San Diego Bay — Coronado, Glorietta Bay Park Shoreline

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at sdbeachinfo.com.

