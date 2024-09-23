Multiple San Diego beaches closed due to excess bacteria

Several San Diego County beaches are closed to swimmers and surfers Monday because of high bacteria levels, according to county health officials.

Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge

Additionally, water contact advisories were issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

La Jolla, Children's Pool

La Jolla, La Jolla Cove Beachline

San Diego Bay — Coronado, Glorietta Bay Park Shoreline

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at sdbeachinfo.com.