Most of Imperial Beach shoreline opens to public after lengthy closure

Most of the shoreline at Imperial Beach is open Monday, following three years of nearly continuous closure from sewage and pollution at the South Bay city's beaches.

Late Sunday, San Diego County's Department of Environmental Health and Quality lifted the beach closures in Imperial Beach for Cortez Avenue and the end of Seacoast Drive, less than two miles from the International Border.

"For the first time since December 2023, the majority of the Imperial Beach shoreline is now open and safe for public use," said San Diego County Supervisor Nora Vargas. "With water from Seacoast Drive north meeting state health standards, residents and visitors can once again enjoy our beautiful coastline.

"While this is a positive step forward, having our beaches open and safe should be the norm, not the exception. There is still more work to be done to reopen the remaining shoreline, and I remain committed to pushing for comprehensive solutions to this long-standing environmental issue because our families deserve clean, safe beaches year round."

Vargas spent last week in Washington, D.C. for several meetings with federal and Mexican officials on environmental issues such as the Tijuana River Valley pollution. She is now in New York City for Climate Week NYC, where she "will join global leaders to discuss climate change strategies and explore partnerships that support local efforts to address climate-related issues."

Earlier this month, the county Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to continue a local emergency declaration due to U.S.-Mexico transboundary pollution, following reports of noxious gases near the border.

The board first approved an emergency proclamation in June 2023 in response pollution and sewage flowing across the U.S.-Mexico border.

The board's vote followed a news conference in which Vargas said the air quality in the area does not pose a public health threat, despite foul odors from the Tijuana River Valley and elevated levels of gases.

"I want to reassure everyone that this is not an imminent threat, and it's safe to be outside and attend school," Vargas said. "Our county experts are actively gathering public health data and conducting research to provide the most accurate information.

"It's unacceptable that South County residents have to worry about whether it's safe to go outside," she added. "I'm fighting every day to address the root of this issue, but for now, you can trust the data — we've got your back."

Not everyone bought that line.

Sarah Davidson, an official with the Surfrider Foundation, said there are dangerous levels of hydrogen sulfide in the air.

"This is the single-most public health and environmental justice emergency in the county right now," said Davidson, who added an urgent response from the county is needed. "We implore all of you on the board and all of us in this room to find the courage to ask ourselves what more we can do, and then to do it."

A key to improving environmental conditions is to fix the Punta Bandera wastewater treatment plant, located in Tijuana, said Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer.

The shoreline from the border to the southern reach of Seacoast Drive - - the Tijuana Slough — remains closed to the public as bacteria levels there remain high.