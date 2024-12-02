Dry, windy weather expected in parts of San Diego County this week

Dry conditions are expected for inland San Diego County starting Monday and throughout this week, with periods of high clouds and light winds picking up later in the week, forecasters said.

Valley areas can expect mostly clear conditions, with some clouds and light wind tapering off by mid-week and highs reaching the upper 70s to low 80s.

Mountains areas will see light winds until at least Tuesday, with sunny, clear conditions through the week and highs hitting the low 70s. Deserts areas should also see some light winds beginning in the week, accompanied by mild conditions and highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Downtown San Diego saw sunny conditions, mild breezes and a high near 73 on Sunday.

Coastal San Diego could see some patchy clouds in the morning through the week, accompanied by sunny conditions in the afternoon with light winds and highs in the mid-60s.

A beach hazard warning will be in effect from 6 a.m. Monday until at least noon Tuesday, which includes Imperial Beach, La Jolla Shores, Del Mar and Cardiff. Officials advised avoiding low-lying places such as parking lots, where minor tidal overflow of around 6 feet could affect the area.

La Jolla can expect the highest tides of a little over 6 feet at 8:40 a.m. Monday and close to 6 feet by 9:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday's San Diego surf forecast includes a moderate-risk rip current, with surf height from 2 to 4 feet and a west swell from 280 degrees.

Forecasters said marine conditions can expect patchy fog with localized visibility below 1 nautical mile possibly late Sunday night into Monday morning, with another chance Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Otherwise, no hazardous marine weather conditions are expected through Thursday.