Air Pollution Control District to begin distributing air purifiers to South Bay residents

To help South Bay residents with odors caused by the ongoing Tijuana River Valley pollution crisis, the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District was preparing Wednesday to distribute 10,000 air purifiers and filters.

The items will filter odors caused by hydrogen sulfide and are intended as a temporary measure while the International Boundary and Water Commission and other entities work on permanent solutions such as repairing and expanding a wastewater treatment plant.

"No one should have to breathe polluted air in their own home," SDAPCD Board member and County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer said. "This landmark effort to distribute air purifiers brings relief to the families hit hardest by the Tijuana River crisis — helping 10,000 households protect their health, while we keep fighting for clean air and water in our community."

The limited number of purifiers means SDAPCD will prioritize distribution to households with children and people 65 and older, and communities closest to the Tijuana River. People in the San Diego neighborhoods of Otay Mesa West, San Ysidro, Egger Highlands, Nestor, Tijuana River Valley and the city of Imperial Beach are eligible.

Eligible households must register at sdapcd.org and can have the air purifier mailed to their home. Additionally, the air pollution district will host a few distribution events.

"The Air Improvement Relief Effort program is part of SDAPCD's ongoing work to help address the Tijuana River Valley crisis," said Paula Forbis, SDAPCD air pollution control officer. "We understand that this multi- faceted issue is affecting the quality of life of South Bay communities, our intention with this program is to provide some relief to those most impacted by the odors.

"We will attempt to distribute the air purifiers as soon as possible, but we do ask for the public's patience as we review applications," she added.