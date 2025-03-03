Showers, thunderstorms headed for San Diego County mid-week

Showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout San Diego County in the middle of the week, with periods of gusty winds, forecasters said Monday.

Coastal areas throughout the county could expect some light rain through Monday, between 0.01 and 0.1 inches, while inland valleys, deserts and mountain areas could see between 0.1 and 0.2 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

More substantial rain is expected Wednesday through Friday and again early next week, according to current forecasts.

This week looks fairly cool, with daytime temperatures in the low 60s for the coast and valleys, mid-40s in the mountains and the mid-60s to low 70s for the deserts.

A high surf advisory will be in effect until at least 10 p.m. Monday for the county, according to the NWS.

A small craft advisory will also be active until at least 2 a.m. Tuesday for coastal waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican Border and out to 30 nautical miles from San Mateo Point to the Mexican Border extending 30 to 60 nautical miles out, including San Clemente Island.

Additionally, a wind advisory will be in effect until at least 10 p.m. Monday for county desert and mountain areas accompanied by a winter weather advisory until at least noon Monday for county mountains.

Tuesday's San Diego surf forecast included a high-risk rip current, with surf 3 to 5 feet and swell from 280 degrees.

Marine forecasters said northwest winds of 20 to 25 knots with some gusts exceeding 30 knots and seas 9 to 14 feet will lead to hazardous boating conditions through Monday.

"Stronger westerly winds and higher seas will arrive Wednesday night and continue into Friday morning. Tuesday will be dry and slightly warmer," the NWS said.