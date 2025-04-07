Warmer conditions expected this week in San Diego County

Warmer weather is expected this week for San Diego County, with possible low clouds and fog in coastal areas, forecasters said Monday.

Inland valley areas will see patchy fog in the mornings until at least Monday night, with a mix of partly cloudy and sunny conditions through the week and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Some light wind is expected near the foothills, with highs in the low 80s through the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Mountain areas will see mostly sunny conditions and highs ranging in the upper 70s to 80s.

Desert areas expect possible triple-digit weather Thursday and Friday, with a mix of clear and sunny conditions and highs in the mid-90s.

Coastal San Diego will be partly cloudy until mid-week, then becoming sunny Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, with some gloom returning through the weekend and highs averaging in the upper 60s to low 70s through the week.

On Monday, downtown San Diego was expected to see mostly sunny conditions, with a high near 71 and light wind in the afternoon. The overnight low was expected around 53.

Tuesday's San Diego surf forecast includes a high-risk rip current, with surf from 3 to 5 feet and west swell from 270 degrees.

"Inland highs will be 10 to locally 20 degrees above normal Wednesday through Friday. Cooler weather will return next weekend," the NWS said.

No hazardous marine conditions are expected through Friday.