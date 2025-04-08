Low clouds, fog expected in coastal San Diego County

Warmer weather is expected for San Diego County this week, with possible low clouds and fog along the coast for the next few days, forecasters said Tuesday.

Inland valley areas will see mostly sunny conditions until at least Thursday, with patchy fog and partly cloudy conditions looming in Friday and through the weekend. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s were expected.

Mountain areas will see mostly sunny conditions until Thursday, and highs in the upper 70s, according to the National Weather Service.

Desert areas expect possible triple-digit weather Thursday and Friday, with a mix of clear and sunny conditions and highs in the mid-90s.

Coastal San Diego will be partly cloudy until at least Saturday, then becoming sunny Sunday and into next week, with highs ranging in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

On Tuesday, downtown San Diego was expected to see patchy fog before 11 a.m. and mostly sunny conditions, with a high near 70 and light wind in the afternoon. The overnight low was expected around 54.

Wednesday's San Diego surf forecast includes a moderate-risk rip current, with surf from 2 to 4 feet and west swell from 280 degrees.

"On Thursday, high temperatures will range from around 70 near the coast to the mid 80s to lower 90s for the inland valleys with the lower deserts reaching the upper 90s to 104, the NWS said."

No hazardous marine conditions are expected through Saturday.