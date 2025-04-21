Mild weather expected this week in San Diego County

Dry and warmer weather was expected for inland San Diego County in the next couple of days, with gradual cooling setting in by midweek accompanied by low clouds and fog near the coast, forecasters said Monday.

Inland valley areas will be mostly sunny through Tuesday, with highs in the mid-70s, then patchy fog and partly cloudy conditions moving in by Wednesday morning.

Coastal San Diego can expect light winds until at least Tuesday, with a mix of partly cloudy conditions through the week and highs ranging in the mid- 60s, according to the National Weather Service.

Desert areas can expect warmer weather, with highs ranging in the mid- 80s to low-90s.

Mountain areas will see mainly party cloudy conditions through the week, with a little sun expected Tuesday and highs ranging in the low 60s to low 70s.

On Monday, downtown San Diego was expected to see mostly cloudy conditions in the morning, then becoming sunny, with a high near 67 and light wind. The overnight low was expected to be around 54, according to the NWS.

Tuesday's San Diego surf forecast includes a low-risk rip current, with surf from 2 to 3 feet and southwest swell from 220 degrees.

"Afternoon and evening winds will strengthen slightly across the mountains and deserts for the latter half of the week," the NWS said.

No hazardous marine conditions are expected through Friday.