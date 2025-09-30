Has Gavin Newsom changed his tune on Big Oil? Some environmentalists say yes

Last fall, Governor Gavin Newsom called a special session to deal with California’s rising gas prices. The session ended when he adopted new refinery regulations that the oil industry fought hard.

Newsom signed the bill in the Capitol rotunda, flanked by Democratic lawmakers and environmental advocates.

“They are the polluted heart of this climate crisis,” Newsom said of the oil industry during the signing ceremony. “They continue to lie and they continue to manipulate and they’re taking advantage of you.”

Now just a year later, some environmental advocates say Newsom’s tone Big Oil is drastically different than a year ago when he took the industry head on.

“Newsom’s done a 180 on oil. I mean a literal 180,” said Jamie Court, President of Consumer Watchdog.

Court was one of the advocates who stood alongside Newsom at last year’s bill signing. Now his organization opposes a law the governor signed this month making it easier to drill oil in Kern County.

“This is a totally different Gavin Newsom, it’s a Gavin Newsom who is no longer engaged in holding the oil industry accountable. It’s a Gavin Newsom who is trying to become president and meet Trump halfway on oil drilling and oil refining,” Court added.

Senate Bill 237 aims to boost in-state oil production and stabilize California’s fuel market. Two refineries, Valero and Phillips 66, have announced possible closures since last year’s special session, threatening higher gas prices for California drivers.

Melissa Romero, Policy Advocacy Director with California Environmental Voters, says this year brought some big climate wins, including the renewal of the state’s signature Cap and Trade program. But, she added, the state needs to do more to mitigate climate change and fossil fuel pollution.

“It's concerning to see that what is taking precedent is giveaways to the industry that has been responsible,” Romero said.

Some Democratic lawmakers also criticized the bill, saying it would move the state in the wrong direction to ultimately phase out fossil fuel dependence. They debated it on the final day of the legislative session on a recent Saturday.

“The future is not one with fossil fuels. We should be prioritizing the health, safety, and pollution reductions over the profits of oil and gas companies,” Assemblymember Tasha Boerner of San Diego said in a speech on the Assembly floor.

The bill still passed easily, paving the way for Newsom to sign it into law along with a handful of other energy bills he says will reduce costs for consumers.

Jodie Muller, president of the Western States Petroleum Association, said the legislation is a win for the oil industry, but that fossil fuel companies still face an uphill battle in California. She added the industry at least had a seat at the negotiating table this legislative session.

“Having a much more well-rounded conversation with all stakeholders led to a much better outcome this year, however, I will continue to say it’s a small step,” Muller said.

Newsom has defended his stance on oil, saying it’s been consistent and that the state will continue to move away from fossil fuels in a managed way to prevent gas price volatility.

“We are all the beneficiaries of oil and gas. No one’s naive about that so it’s always been about finding a just transition,” Newsom said at a press conference last month.

He cited laws California adopted during two recent special sessions on the state’s fuel market, which require more reporting and transparency from oil refiners. The governor said those provide a window into the industry to be better prepared for possible refinery closures.

Newsom critics attend Climate Week in New York

This week, Newsom wrapped up a trip to New York City for Climate Week where he touted California’s efforts on combatting climate change. He also vocally criticized the Trump administration’s environmental rollbacks.

His attendance drew attention from environmental activists who criticized him for greenlighting the California bill to increase in-state oil drilling. They protested with Last Chance Alliance, an organization that advocates for phasing out fossil fuels.

Jasmine Vazin with the Sierra Club was one of the protesters who travelled to New York from California.

“The message that we want to send to the governor is that you cannot take on Trump, you can't take on authoritarianism without taking on the industry players that brought this administration to this country's door,” Vazin said.

“If we can't hold the line in California, what can we do for the rest of the country?” she added.

Feleecia Guillen, recent college graduate and climate activist from New Mexico, also attended the protest and had a message for Newsom:

“If you truly oppose Trump's fossil fuel agenda, prove it. Stop greenwashing, stop silencing frontline communities, stop pushing industry scams that are dressed up as climate policy because it's betrayal,” Guillen said.

Guillen said she didn’t know much about Newsom until recently, when he took on a more national role pushing back against the Trump administration. As a younger voter, she said she hopes he’ll do the same when it comes to pushing back against Big Oil.