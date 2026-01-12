Ex-Poway city councilman pleads not guilty to multiple charges

Former Poway City Councilman Tony Blain, who was set to be removed from his seat by voters last fall following allegations of vote trading and clashes with his colleagues, pleaded not guilty Monday to criminal charges that include perjury and soliciting bribes.

Blain, who once represented Poway's 2nd Council District, resigned one day after special election results indicated district voters overwhelmingly favored recalling him.

A criminal complaint filed last October alleges Blain committed perjury in a sworn complaint to the Fair Political Practices Commission in which he falsely stated he was a council member prior to being elected.

The complaint also alleges Blain asked for a bribe in exchange for voting to appoint another council member, destroyed public records, and stole campaign signs.

Additional details on the criminal allegations were not discussed during a brief arraignment held Monday afternoon.

Blain, 59, whose legal name is Arthur Anthony Blain IV, will be allowed to remain out of custody on his own recognizance, provided he makes all his court appearances and does not violate any laws. He's due back in court in late March.

Proponents of Blain's recall said he engaged in bribery attempts and vote trading, and also used his position on the council to silence his critics.

Last year, the Poway City Council voted 4-0 to censure Blain, the first such act in that governing body's 45-year history.

The city also filed a lawsuit against Blain for allegedly destroying public records and failing to comply with the California Public Records Act. The lawsuit alleged Blain conducted city business on private email accounts, through text messages, and on the encrypted Signal app, then deleted some of those messages.

Blain previously described the recall effort as "political backlash ... designed to block me from fully participating in council meetings and to punish me for asking the tough questions taxpayers deserve to have answered."