County public health officials encourage San Diegans to receive new COVID shot

San Diego County public health leaders Monday encouraged residents to stay up to date on vaccinations, including a new COVID-19 vaccine intended to respond to current strains of the virus.

The new vaccine replaces the former bivalent boosters, which have been deauthorized and are no longer in use.

"This new vaccine is a welcome resource to our ongoing COVID-19 prevention efforts, especially as we enter the fall and winter seasons when cases traditionally increase," said Dr. Wilma Wooten, county public health officer. "As the virus remains prevalent in our community, I encourage everyone eligible to get the updated vaccine."

The California Department of Public Health is anticipating supplies of the vaccine to increase statewide in coming weeks. COVID-19, flu, and RSV vaccines can all be administered in the same visit.

People can schedule a vaccine appointment by visiting MyTurn.ca.gov or contacting their local pharmacy or health care provider. The vaccines will continue to be free for most people through their health insurance plans, including Medi-Cal and regular health care providers.

According to the county, its public health centers will provide the vaccine to those who are uninsured and participate in outreach to vaccinate in the underserved communities.

All people 5 years and older should receive one dose of the updated COVID-19 vaccine, as long as it's been two months or more since their most recent dose, according to Centers for Disease Control guidance.

Infants and younger children, six months through 4 years of age, who have previously been vaccinated against COVID-19 are eligible to receive one or two doses of the updated vaccine. The timing and number of doses depends on the previous COVID-19 vaccine received.

More information is available at coronavirus-sd.com.