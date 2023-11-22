Ahead of the holidays flu-like illnesses slightly increase

You may have heard — from coworkers, friends or family — stories of people coming down with something. As we approach the holidays, cases of flu-like illness are starting to tick up in San Diego.



Why it matters

The winter season is when influenza activity is expected to increase as well as RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), and our region has seen COVID-19 case surges in past winters, although numbers this year are much lower than previous years.

"You don't wanna just take care of a cough — you really wanna know what it is before you say, 'Hey it’s just a simple cold — you’ll get over it you’ll be fine,'" said Dr. William Tseng, assistant chief of staff for Kaiser Permanente San Diego. "And in most cases you will be if you’re vaccinated."



By the numbers

San Diego County's latest respiratory virus surveillance report shows during a seven-day period, 780 COVID-19 cases were reported, compared to 667 the week before. Last year, during the same time, there were 2,618 cases reported. For influenza, the most recent report shows a weekly total of 244 cases, with 147 reported the previous week. That is compared to 2,388 during the same period last year.

RSV weekly totals were 236 cases, compared to 156 the week before. Recent wastewater testing also shows slight increases in COVID-19, the flu and RSV. The percentage of those testing positive for RSV and the flu has steadily increased over the last several weeks, with COVID-19 testing positivity down from September and August.



Closer look

"All three symptoms are exactly the same — runny nose, sore throat, fevers, body aches so we don't know exactly which one is which unless you test for it," Tseng said.

Influenza cases are known to rise during the winter season.

"We know that’s partially because people are indoors celebrating and we’re not getting fresh air — so the virus transmits a lot more frequently," Tseng said.

Like with COVID-19 and RSV, getting vaccinated will help reduce symptoms and the chance of severe illness.

"Get vaccinated, take care of yourself, test for it and have a happy holiday," Tseng said. "I think we're in a very good place compared to our past several years so it is a great time for families to get together."

Tseng recommends being cautious, getting testing if you're feeling sick and remembering to help protect those around you.