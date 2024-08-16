Unionized pediatric nurses ratify contract, avoiding weeklong striker

Unionized pediatric nurses have ratified a new three- year contract, avoiding a planned five-day strike beginning Monday.

United Nurses of Children's Hospital Teamsters Local 1699 had been preparing for a five-day strike of more than 1,600 employees at Rady starting at 7 a.m. Monday and ending at 6:59 a.m. Aug. 24, following previous failed negotiations between the hospital and the union.

The agreed upon contract — which builds on an Aug. 3 contract offer and adds an additional increase of $1.6 million in the form of a $1,000 bonus for every registered nurse in the bargaining unit — was approved by the union membership in a ratification vote Thursday night.

"Rady Children's values every member of our workforce and will focus on moving forward as a united Team Rady," a statement from the hospital read. "Together we remain steadfast in our commitment to our mission and serving the children in our community."

The offer was Rady's "Last, Best and Final Offer," and if members had not ratified it, the hospital's proposal for year one across-the-board increases would have been reduced from the current 9% to 8%.

"While we realize this last offer is not perfect, our collective efforts over the last few months have resulted in the best contract offer in decades. The across-the-board wage increases and market adjustments make us competitive or surpassing other San Diego hospitals."

As a result of UNOCH filing its 10-day notice to strike last week, Rady entered its strike contingency plan to "ensure the hospital can continue to be the pediatric safety net for the community's children and families."

UNOCH Teamsters Local 1699 represents professional nurses, therapists and technicians dedicated to the care of infants, children and their families.