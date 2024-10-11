Advocates say new at-home COVID and flu test will help seniors’ health and isolation

A new nasal swab COVID-19 and flu test authorized by the FDA this week will give older adults quick information about their health and help them and others decide if it’s safe to gather.

Paul Downey, CEO of Serving Seniors, said the test will help older adults feel more comfortable socializing.

“They have put off traveling to see family and friends. They've restricted even holiday gatherings, whether you know it's a Thanksgiving or Christmas meal because they are concerned about who they might be interacting,” Downey said.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports that in recent years around 80% of flu-related deaths have been among people 65 and older. In the first half of 2023, the same population accounted for nearly 90% of COVID-19-related deaths.

Sharp family medicine doctor Jyotu Sandhu said seniors and people who are immunocompromised are still at high risk.

“COVID is just as bad, if not worse than flu, but both kill a lot of people, and we're still seeing deaths even now, after you know all these variants,” he said.

The Healgen Rapid Check COVID-19/Flu A&B Antigen test is the first combined home COVID-19 and flu test authorized to be marketed outside emergency use. According to the FDA it provides results in 15 minutes and can be used by anyone as young as 2 with adult supervision.

Sandhu said the ability to test at home without a prescription can help seniors avoid unnecessary trips to urgent care.

“Just being there you're exposing other people and so that in and of itself is a risk. And then, when you know health care personnel get sick that turns into a burden on everybody else,” Sandhu said.

Downey said many older adults are still fearful.

“Well, we see a lot of folks that still are still experiencing social isolation since COVID. So if this gives just one person peace of mind that he or she can go out into the world. It's done its job,” he said.

The manufacturer said the tests will be available by Thanksgiving. They will cost between $13 and $16 and will be available at retail stores like CVS and on Amazon.