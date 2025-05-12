San Diego County names Dr. Sayone Thihalolipavan next public health officer

San Diego County named Dr. Sayone Thihalolipavan as its new public health officer, succeeding interim officer Dr. Ankita Kadakia as head of the county's health services.

Thihalolipavan most recently worked as the public health medical officer within the county's Medical Care Services Department.

"We are excited to have Dr. Thihalolipavan accept this leadership position in the Public Health Services department," said Kimberly Giardina, who leads the county's Health and Human Services Agency as the deputy chief administrative officer. "He had a distinguished health career prior to joining the county and over the last decade has proven to be a leader in community engagement and collaboration on issues as diverse as the pandemic, opioid crisis and care coordination for vulnerable populations."

Kadakia served in the interim position following the July 2024 retirement of Dr. Wilma Wooten. Kadakia will return to her previous position as deputy public health officer.

"I am humbled and honored to have been trusted with this opportunity," Thihalolipavan said. "I'm truly looking forward to continuing to serve San Diegans from our more populated coastline to our rural areas along with my amazing county colleagues and the broader public health community."

Thihalolipavan, a board-certified physician in public health and preventive medicine, began his career in New York City as medical director of tobacco control and chronic disease prevention. He joined the San Diego County's HHSA in 2015.

He has since played a role in responding to several health issues in the county, including COVID-19, Hepatitis A, meningococcal, Zika and the opioid epidemic.

"Dr. Thihalolipavan is a great choice as the new Public Health Officer for San Diego County," said Paul Hegyi, CEO for the San Diego County Medical Society. "He knows this community well and always seeks out stakeholders to find the best solutions and help build a healthier San Diego region."

According to a county statement, Thihalolipavan led the development of the county's first naloxone distribution program in 2018.

He holds a master's in public health from Columbia Mailman School of Public Health and a medical degree from New York University School of Medicine.