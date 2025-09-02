Scripps Health announces flu vaccines available across clinic locations

Scripps Health began offering vaccinations for seasonal influenza Tuesday at most Scripps Clinic and Scripps Coastal primary care sites across San Diego, as well as at Scripps HealthExpress locations.

Physicians said vaccination is the best way to protect from the virus, and getting inoculated early ensures protection by the time the virus is circulating widely.

"Getting vaccinated against the flu not only protects you but also your family members and others in the community," said Dr. Siu Ming Geary, an internal medicine physician and vice president of primary care at Scripps Clinic Medical Group. "The shot is safe, effective and well studied — it can prevent illness entirely or make symptoms milder if you do get sick."

Similar to last year, the vaccine formulation recommended by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for the 2025-26 flu season includes protection for the three strains expected to be circulating: A/Victoria (H1N1), A/Croatia (H3N2) and B/Austria.

Manufacturers have said they will provide up to 154 million doses during the 2025-26 season.

According to Scripps doctors, an early and robust flu season in Australia bodes a similar fate for the northern hemisphere. Influenza B cases have been particularly high, especially among children.

Health officials in Australia have noted that this year's surge in infections coincides with a continuing drop in vaccination rates (from 43% of the entire population in 2022 to 32% in 2024), which has tracked a similar declining vaccination trend in the United States (from 60% of adults in 2020 to 54% in 2024). Among U.S. children aged 6 months to 18 years, the vaccination rate fell from 43% in 2023 to 36% in 2024, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

During the 2024-25 flu season, the virus infected more than 39,000 people in San Diego County and killed 216 — more than triple the previous season's number of deaths. Across the United States, as many as 82 million people were sickened by the infection and as many as 130,000 died.

"While vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and others around you from infection, it isn't the only thing you can do," said Dr. Anthony Chong, a family medicine physician and chief medical officer at Scripps Coastal Medical Center. "Washing your hands often, avoiding people who are sick, staying home and avoiding others if you have symptoms, and making sure you are current on other recommended vaccinations for pneumonia, COVID-19 and (respiratory syncytial virus) are all effective measures for protecting your health."

Once the flu vaccine is administered, it takes about two weeks for the body to build up enough antibodies to develop immunity.

Common symptoms of the virus include a fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches and fatigue. Some people, more commonly children, may experience vomiting and diarrhea.