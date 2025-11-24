County health officials encourage flu, COVID vaccines ahead of holiday season

Ahead of the holidays and amid low vaccination rates, San Diego County public health officials encouraged residents to get vaccinated for influenza and COVID-19.

As of Friday, just 22% of those eligible in the county are inoculated against the flu while just 7% of that cohort have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Both of those are below the last several years.

"We are already seeing impacts on the most vulnerable in our community and cases are only going to rise as we gather for the holidays and spend long periods of time indoors," said County Public Health Officer Dr. Sayone Thihalolipavan. "Just because you were sick with the flu or COVID-19 in the last year doesn't mean you still can't get infected. Getting both the Covid and flu vaccines also protects those who rely on herd immunity, like grandparents and babies."

According to the county's Health and Human Services Agency, flu rates are spiking, with more than twice as many reported last week than a month ago.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months and older get a flu shot yearly since the components of the vaccine change year to year to match the circulating strains.

During the 2024-25 flu season, the virus infected more than 39,000 people in San Diego County and killed 220 — including seven children — more than triple the previous season's number of deaths. Across the United States, as many as 82 million people were sickened by the infection and as many as 130,000 died.

Once the flu vaccine is administered, it takes about two weeks for the body to build up enough antibodies to develop immunity.

Common symptoms of the virus include a fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches and fatigue. Some people, more commonly children, may experience vomiting and diarrhea.

The vaccine is available at doctors offices and retail pharmacies and is covered by medical insurance.

People with no health care coverage can get vaccinated at one of the county's six public health centers or a local community clinic. To find the nearest location, visit the county's website, myturn.ca.gov, or call 2-1-1 San Diego.

Accoridng to the county, RSV cases — which primarily hit children and older adults the hardest — are also on the rise. Vaccines are widely available for those eligible.

"Getting vaccinated is the best way to keep yourself and your loved ones healthy and safe this holiday season," Thihalolipavan said.