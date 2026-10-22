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International

U.S. and Israel are planning for a possible attack on Iran, source tells NPR

By Daniel Estrin Hadeel Al-Shalchi Ruth Sherlock
Published October 22, 2026 at 1:56 AM PDT
Traffic moves past an installation depicting butterlies forming the Iranian national flag in Tehran on October 21, 2026.
ATTA KENARE
/
AFP via Getty Images
Traffic moves past an installation depicting butterlies forming the Iranian national flag in Tehran on October 21, 2026.

Updated October 22, 2026 at 3:32 AM PDT

TEL AVIV and ISTANBUL - The U.S. and Israel are preparing plans for a possible attack on Iran in early November, after the U.S. midterm elections, a person briefed on the U.S. and Israel's war planning told NPR on Thursday. Iran said it is prepared.

The person, who spoke to NPR on condition of anonymity to discuss the preparations, said Israel had initially planned to strike Iran in mid-October, about two weeks before Israeli elections on Oct. 27, but President Trump objected.

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According to the person briefed, the U.S. is now amassing forces in the region to be ready to attack by early November, after the U.S. midterm elections, but that these preparations could also be part of a campaign to pressure Iran to reach a diplomatic deal.

U.S. midterm elections take place on Nov. 3.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is seeking reelection, is campaigning on a threat to topple Iran's regime.

Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Iranian state media on Thursday that just as his country is prepared for diplomacy, it's prepared for war.

"Any scenario is conceivable including the possibility of an attack by the U.S. and Israel," said Araghchi.

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Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
Hadeel Al-Shalchi
Hadeel al-Shalchi is an editor with Weekend Edition. Prior to joining NPR, Al-Shalchi was a Middle East correspondent for the Associated Press and covered the Arab Spring from Tunisia, Bahrain, Egypt, and Libya. In 2012, she joined Reuters as the Libya correspondent where she covered the country post-war and investigated the death of Ambassador Chris Stephens. Al-Shalchi also covered the front lines of Aleppo in 2012. She is fluent in Arabic.
Ruth Sherlock
Ruth Sherlock is an International Correspondent with National Public Radio. She's based in Beirut and reports on Syria and other countries around the Middle East. She was previously the United States Editor for the Daily Telegraph, covering the 2016 US election. Before moving to the US in the spring of 2015, she was the Telegraph's Middle East correspondent.

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