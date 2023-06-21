Summer is here without much change in high temperatures

With summer beginning at 7:57 a.m. Wednesday, there was not much change in high temperatures in San Diego County and low clouds this morning mostly confined to coastal areas, the National Weather Service said.

The marine layer decreased in depth to around 1,500 feet with a much drier moist layer below the base of the marine inversion. The marine layer was expected to deepen to around 3,000 feet for Wednesday night into Friday.

Along the coast Wednesday, it was expected to be partly cloudy with high temperatures from 69 to 73, the NWS said. The western valleys were expected to be mostly sunny with highs from 74 to 77 and near the foothills, 75 to 80. It will be mostly sunny in the mountains with highs from 74 to 84. The deserts were expected to be mostly sunny with highs from 99 to 104.

A low-pressure system moving inland through California was expected to bring cooling for Thursday and Friday with night and morning coastal low clouds spreading farther into the valleys and with and stronger and gusty southwest to west winds for late Thursday through early Friday for the mountains and deserts, strongest Thursday night.

A warming trend for Saturday through Monday was forecast with additional warming for the latter half of next week.

Occasional west-northwest winds were expected to gust near 20 knots in the outer coastal waters each afternoon and evening through early next week. Strongest winds will occur Wednesday evening when winds may briefly reach 23 knots.

