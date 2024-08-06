High temperatures force East County park closures in August

El Capitan County Preserve in Lakeside and Mt. Gower County Preserve in Ramona will be closed this month due to expected triple- digit temperatures, county officials announced Tuesday.

These locations have difficult trails that end in isolated areas. They also offer very limited shade which can lead to dangerous conditions during major heat events.

The closures are undertaken each year and provide Department of Parks and Recreation staff an opportunity to conduct maintenance, including trail restoration, according to the department. The work is generally performed in the early morning or evening hours when the weather is cooler.

"When we close park gates, it's to reduce health risks and related injuries caused by severe weather events — for guests as well as for our own team members who are called to assist in emergency situations," said Brian Albright, director of the county Department of Parks and Recreation.

El Capitan and Mt. Gower will be closed Aug. 1-31, joining Agua Caliente and Vallecito County parks near Anza Borrego which are closed all summer and will reopen Labor Day weekend.

County officials recommended the following safety precautions for those planning to go hiking during the hot summer months:

Let someone know where you will be and when you plan to return

Hike with others, never alone

Leave dogs at home for difficult hikes; even "easy" hikes might be too much for your dog when the air or ground are too hot

Take plenty of water to stay hydrated. Rangers recommend one liter (about a quart) for every 2 to 3 miles

Wear sunscreen, a hat and sunglasses

Take breaks in shade, if possible

Take a fully charged mobile phone, map and/or GPS

Wear lightweight, light-colored, ventilated clothing

Bring along a warm jacket if you plan to stay out after dusk

Wear sturdy shoes with traction for slippery rocks

Follow all posted safety rules

Bring ample food, a flashlight, first aid kit, multi-purpose tool and a whistle

Know your limitations — choose trails that match your level of physical fitness and areas where you won't get lost.

For additional information on visiting San Diego County parks, visit sdparks.org.