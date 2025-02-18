San Diego County park fees increase for first time in a decade

Some fees at County of San Diego parks will increase Tuesday for camping, parking, fishing permits, boating rentals, and sport facilities.

"The increase helps parks keep pace with rising costs while continuing to deliver best-in-nation outdoor and recreation spaces at a good value when compared to similar park systems," a county statement read.

It's been a decade since the last fee hike.

Day Use Parking will increase from $3 per day to $5 per day and an RV partial hook-up campsite will increase from $29 to $35. According to the county, revising the fees will also make things simpler by including up to two pets and one extra vehicle as part of your camping reservation.

County Parks & Recreation maintains 158 facilities across more than 58,000 acres of land and 389 miles of trails.