Holiday Bowl moves to January for first time in 46-year history

The 46th annual Holiday Bowl will be played Friday, Jan. 2 at Snapdragon Stadium between teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and current or former teams from the Pac-12, officials announced.

Sports San Diego, the organization that runs the game, stated it would be the first time the annual bowl game has been played in January. Kickoff will be 5 p.m. and the game will air on Fox.

"We absolutely love this game date and kickoff time," said Mark Neville, CEO for Sports San Diego. "The date makes it easy for fans to follow their teams to San Diego and spend several days in what we feel is the best bowl destination in America. The Friday night primetime kickoff enables us to maximize television viewership for Fox's broadcast of the game.

"The date and kickoff time also is ideal for our loyal local fans to enjoy the festivities on the tail end of the holiday season. It's a win all around."

Last year, Syracuse beat Washington State 52-35 in the third-highest scoring game in Holiday Bowl history, only beat by the BYU-SMU matchup (91 points) and Penn State's 50-39 win over BYU in 1989 (89 points).

As with last year's events, fans can experience the Bowl Bash — a downtown San Diego street party, the Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade and the Holiday Bowl Game Day 5K.

Tickets will first be made available to annual bowl game ticketholders and then go on sale to the public in September.