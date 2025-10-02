Free admission for kids at San Diego theme parks, museums and more in October

More than 60 museums, aquariums, gardens and historic sites in San Diego County are offering free admission to kids in October. Several local restaurants are also offering free kids' meals.

It’s an opportunity for local families to have fun and save money, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said.

“At a time when I know so many San Diegans are concerned about their wallets and their family budgets, this is one small way that we can support families to make sure that they can make ends meet and still be able to enjoy the very, very best of San Diego,” he said.

Participating attractions include Legoland, the San Diego Botanic Garden, the Midway Museum and whale-watching tours. Most offers are for kids aged 12 and under and require a paid adult ticket.

Kids’ tickets to the Midway typically cost $26. Legoland tickets usually start at $59, and kids’ San Diego Zoo tickets start at $62.

Katie and Santiago Restrepo were at the Birch Aquarium on Wednesday with their two daughters. Last year, they took advantage of the free kids’ harbor cruise tickets. This year, they plan to visit the zoo and SeaWorld.

“We have two kids, so it’s a family of four. When you times everything by four, it adds up,” Katie Restrepo said. “It’s a lot easier to budget for and get things done when you don’t have to worry about the kids ticket.”

A list of participating museums and a link to coupons may be found on the San Diego Museum Council’s website. The San Diego Tourism Authority’s website also lists hotels, restaurants and tour companies offering freebies to kids this October.