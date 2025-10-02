San Diego County urges residents to claim $1.1M in unclaimed funds

San Diego County residents have just five days remaining to claim any of the county's $1.139 million in unclaimed money before it is rolled into the general fund.

The smallest of the available refunds is $15, while the largest is $33,261.31.

Every year, the county Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office and other departments have funds owed to taxpayers, usually a result of checks that couldn't be delivered through the mail. Another portion comes from overpaid taxes. After several years of the funds not being claimed, they are escheated, returning them to the county.

A list of all the unclaimed refunds can be found at sdttc.com/content/ttc/en/tax-collection/Unclaimed-Money.html. Those owed funds are asked to follow the instructions to file a claim by Oct. 5.

Claims can be emailed to refunds@sdcounty.ca.gov or processed by calling 1-877-829-4732. Hard copies of the list are available at any of the Treasurer-Tax Collector offices at the County Administration Center in Chula Vista, Santee or San Marcos.

State law says countywide money that is unclaimed for three years and property tax refunds that are unclaimed for four years must be turned over to the county's general fund.