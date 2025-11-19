Randy Jones, Who Won Cy Young Award with Padres, Dies at 75

Former Cy Young winner Randy Jones, who pitched for the San Diego Padres for eight years, has died at the age of 75, the team announced Wednesday.

Jones, one of a select few inducted into the Padres Hall of Fame whose name looms large above the field at Petco Park, took the mound for San Diego from 1973 to 1980. The "Junkman" was known for his sinker and ability to draw batters into ground outs, earning All-Star honors in 1975 and 1976.

"With deep sorrow and heavy hearts, the Padres mourn the passing of our beloved left-hander, Randy Jones," the organization said in a statement. "Randy was a cornerstone of our franchise for over five decades, highlighted by becoming the first Padres pitcher to win the Cy Young Award. Inducted into the Padres Hall of Fame in 1999, his impact and popularity only grew in his post-playing career, becoming a tremendous ambassador for the team and a true fan favorite.

"Crossing paths with RJ and talking baseball or life was a joy for everyone fortunate enough to spend time with him. Randy was committed to San Diego, the Padres, and his family. He was a giant in our lives and our franchise history.

"We extend our heartfelt sympathy to his wife Marie and the entire Jones family during this difficult time. RJ will be greatly missed."

Jones earned the National League Cy Young Award in 1976, the same year he led the majors in wins, 22, for a team that finished 16 games below .500. In his 40th start that season, he tore a muscle and never quite regained the best-in-baseball form. Following the 1980 season, he pitched two years for the New York Mets, then was released, picked up by the Pittsburgh Pirates and released again, ending his professional career.

A Southern California boy, Jones was born in Fullerton, attended Brea- Olinda High School in Brea and Chapman College (now University) in Orange.

Perhaps a sign of the quality of those '70s Padres squads, Jones remains the only starting pitcher to win a Cy Young Award but retire with a losing record (100-123).

In 2016, Jones announced he was diagnosed with throat cancer, likely due to a lifetime of chewing tobacco. He was declared cancer-free the following year.