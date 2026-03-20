City of Oceanside announces new spring and summer road projects

The city of Oceanside Thursday announced a new round of roadway improvements scheduled for this summer as part of its ongoing Pavement Management Program, with projects focusing primarily on major arterial corridors and high-traffic streets.

Some of the projects include portions of Oceanside Boulevard near Mesa Drive and College Boulevard, Mission Avenue near Mesa Drive, and Mission Gate and Thunder Drive near Landes Park.

Oceanside maintains a roadway network of around 490 miles of city streets and 16 miles of alleys, totaling nearly 90 million square feet of pavement. According to the city, roadway conditions are evaluated regularly and improvements are scheduled to help extend pavement life and maintain reliable travel.

Smaller projects in the next month include lanes of College Boulevard, Coast Highway, Douglas Drive and El Camino Real.

Planned improvements include a variety of pavement treatments designed to improve ride quality and extend the lifespan of city streets, including asphalt grind and overlay, slurry seal applications and other preventative pavement maintenance, according to a city statement.

Construction will occur in phases. Residents may experience temporary construction impacts such as lane closures or parking restrictions while crews work to improve our roads.