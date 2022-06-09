Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

Sriracha hot sauce maker warns of shortage

By Associated Press
Published June 9, 2022 at 2:24 PM PDT
Can't get enough of Sriracha? Now it can fill your belly and your screens.
Nick Ut / AP
Sriracha chili sauce is pictured at the Huy Fong Foods factory in Irwindale in this 2013 file photo.

Bottles of the popular Sriracha hot sauce could be hard to find on store shelves this summer.

Southern California-based Huy Fong Inc. told customers in an email early in 2022 that it would suspend sales of its famous spicy sauce over the summer due to a shortage of chili peppers.

The company said in its April 19 email that all orders submitted after that date would be fulfilled after Labor Day.

“Unfortunately, this is out of our control and without this essential ingredient we are unable to produce any of our products,” the company said.

Sriraja Panich is the brand name of one of two Sriracha sauces created by Saowanit Trikityanukul's family. The family sold the brand to Thaitheparos, Thailand's leading sauce company, in the 1980s. The brand has struggled to gain a foothold in the U.S., where the Huy Fong Rooster brand of Sriracha, created by Vietnamese-American David Tran, reigns supreme.
Related: In home Of original Sriracha sauce, Thais say rooster brand is nothing to crow about
Michael Sullivan / NPR
The Rooster brand, ubiquitous in the U.S., is now being exported to Thailand, where Sriracha was born. But many Thais who taste the U.S. version are not impressed. "I wanted to gag," says one.

The company sources its peppers from various farms in California, New Mexico and Mexico, and said that weather conditions are affecting the quality of the peppers and deepening the chili pepper shortage. It didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment Thursday.

Hot temperatures and a historic drought across the U.S. West have been taking a heavy toll on California’s agriculture. The U.S. Drought Monitor reported that the whole state was in “severe drought” as of last week, with the Central Valley facing “extreme drought” conditions.

Tags

LocalCaliforniaCooking