SDG&E customers can expect electric bill credits in August and September

San Diego Gas & Electric residential customers will receive $64.17 in bill credits on both their August and September electric bills as part of the California Climate Credit program, it was announced Tuesday.

Earlier this year, SDG&E's residential natural gas customers also received $43.06 in credits from the program, administered by the California Public Utilities Commission as part of the state's attempt to fight climate change.

According to the utility company, there is no action required to receive the credits. All electricity customers will automatically receive the credits in their August and September billing cycles. SDG&E will also alert customers to the Climate Credits via email.

This year's climate credits total $171.40, which is roughly double last year's amount. In addition to residential customers, eligible small businesses will also receive the climate credits on their electric bills.

The credits will be applied during what are typically the hottest months in the year, when energy use tends to be higher due to air conditioning.

The California Climate Credit is a state program that "requires power plants, natural gas providers and other large industries that emit greenhouse gases to buy carbon pollution permits," according to a statement from SDG&E. "The credits on customers' bills represent their share of the payments from the state's program and provide customers with an increased opportunity to invest in energy-saving products."

Customers struggling to pay their bill can visit sdge.com/assistance to explore all of the resources available to them, including bill discounts, debt relief, payment arrangements and free energy efficiency upgrades that can help lower their bill.