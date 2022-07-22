San Diego County unemployment rate climbs for first time in months

San Diego County's unemployment rate increased to 3.2% in June, up from a revised 2.7% in May according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

However, June's unemployment rate was considerably less than June 2021's rate of 7.3%. Last month's rates compare with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4% for California and 3.8% for the nation during the same period.

According to the EDD, between May and June, nonfarm employment grew by 4,300 jobs, from 1,513,200 to 1,517,500. Agricultural jobs grew by 400 month-over-month.

Leisure and hospitality registered the most significant month-over- month payroll increase, adding 4,600 jobs. The additions were mainly concentrated in accommodation and food services — up 3,400 — followed by arts, entertainment and recreation with 1,200 added.

Trade, transportation, and utilities increased by 3,100 jobs over the month, while professional and business services decreased by 3,200 jobs.

Between June 2021 and June 2022, nonfarm employment increased by 79,700 — around 5.5% growth. Agricultural employment increased by 700 jobs year-over-year.

Leisure and hospitality led the year-over increase, adding 32,500 jobs. Accommodation and food services saw an upswing of 25,100 jobs, where food services and drinking places employment increased by 20,000 jobs.

Over the year, professional and business services experienced a job growth of 15,600, trade, transportation, and utilities grew by 9,700, government by 9,500, other services by 6,500, educational and health services by 3,000, construction by 2,500, financial activities by 1,100 and information by 200.

Employment remained unchanged in mining and logging. Manufacturing recorded an employment loss of 900

