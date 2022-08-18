As COVID data trends downward, San Diego County continues to offers vaccination options

San Diego County public health officials Thursday again reminded county residents that a more traditional option for the COVID-19 vaccine is available in the protein-based Novavax shot.

San Diegans can get Novavax at local health care providers, retail pharmacies and community clinics, as well as county public health centers and community vaccination events, a statement from the county Health and Human Services Agency read.

While the Novavax vaccine is not showing up as available in some online appointment systems, all county of San Diego locations have it in stock for anyone who asks, regardless of which vaccine was selected during scheduling.

"Novavax is another vaccine option we have to slowing the spread of COVID-19," said Dr. Wilma J. Wooten, county public health officer. "It represents a new choice for the prevention of serious complications from COVID."

Novavax is only available to people who have not received any of the other COVID-19 vaccines. It is not yet authorized as a booster shot for people who have previously been vaccinated with Pfizer, Moderna or Janssen. It has been authorized as a two-dose primary series, given three to eight weeks apart, to people ages 18 and older. Clinical trials showed that the vaccine series is 90% effective at preventing mild, moderate and severe COVID-19.

According to the latest state data, the number of patients in San Diego County who were hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped by nine to 301, part of a downward trend since a summer peak of 463 on July 21.

The number of those patients hospitalized as of Thursday who were in intensive care increased by one to 36 and the number of available hospital beds increased by four to 260.

The HHSA reported 859 new infections and six additional deaths linked to the virus in its most recent data, increasing the county's cumulative counts to 903,885 cases and 5,448 deaths since the pandemic began. A total of 5,285 cases were reported in the past week compared to 7,045 infections identified the previous week.

San Diego County's case rate per 100,000 residents 12 years of age and older is 43.35 for people fully vaccinated and boosted, 27.54 for fully vaccinated people and 85.20 for not fully vaccinated San Diegans.

More than 3.01 million or 90% of San Diegans age 6 months and older are at least partially vaccinated. More than 2.66 million or 79.7% are fully vaccinated. A total of 1,437,457 or 58.8% of 2,443,652 eligible San Diegans have received a booster.

The HHSA updates data on Monday and Thursday nights.