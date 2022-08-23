Average San Diego County gas price rises slightly

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose one-tenth of a cent Tuesday to $5.293, ending a streak of 67 price decreases in 68 days.

The average price decreased $1.081, including two-tenths of a cent Monday, since rising to a record $6.373 on June 15, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It dropped for 59 consecutive days, rose one-tenth of a cent Aug. 14 and resumed declining Monday.

The average price is 4.7 cents less than one week ago and 43.2 cents lower than one month ago, but 94.8 cents more than one year ago.

The national average price dropped for the 70th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing nine-tenths of a cent to $3.892. It has dropped $1.124 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, including three-tenths of a cent Monday.

The national average price is 5.7 cents less than one week ago and 49 cents lower than one month ago, but 73 cents more than one year ago.