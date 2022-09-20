San Diego County Gas prices rise sharply

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 2.2 cents Tuesday to $5.415, a day after rising three-tenths of a cent.

It is 4.6 cents more than one week ago, 11.9 cents higher than one month ago and $1.071 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 95.8 cents less than the record $6.373 set June 15.

The national average price dropped for the 98th consecutive day since rising to a record, falling three-tenths of a cent to $3.674. It has dropped $1.342 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

The national average price is 3.3 cents less than one week ago and 23.4 cents lower than one month ago, but 47.9 cents more than one year ago.