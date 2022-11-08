Cool autumn storm brings showers to San Diego area

A chilly autumn storm brought widespread rainfall and a chance of light, short-lived mountain snow to the San Diego area Tuesday.

Showers arrived in the northern reaches of the county at around 8 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. By late morning, the downpours had spread to the south, dropping up to nine-tenths of an inch of moisture along the coast, more than an inch in the inland valleys and nearly two inches in the mountains.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Alex Tardy told KPBS that San Diego is getting heavy rain because the storm attracted tropical moisture that is typical of atmospheric rivers.

“What we’re dealing with is a Pacific storm that is coming from the Gulf of Alaska. But it is interacting with tropical moisture so we are calling it an atmospheric river,” Tardy said.

Some flurries of snow were possible in the East County highlands, though the dustings of frozen white flakes were not expected to stick around for long after reaching the ground.

Tardy said the rain goes a long way to reducing the risk of wildfires in San Diego.

“So this puts an end to our fire season, at least for November and much of December," Tardy said. "So it’s great news for that. It’s just a drop in the bucket for the drought. But we’ll take it.”

Tardy says for two years, Southern California had gotten about half the rainfall it would normally get.

The rain will likely continue off and on through the afternoon and overnight before largely dissipating by midday Wednesday, the NWS advised.

Cool but dry conditions were expected to prevail through the weekend, followed by a chance of more rain early next week, according to forecasters.