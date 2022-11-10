Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

IBA analyzes how to improve affordable housing in San Diego

By Jacob Aere / Speak City Heights Reporter
Contributors: Roland Lizarondo
Published November 10, 2022 at 5:27 PM PST

It’s no secret that San Diego and all of California has an affordable housing crisis. Rents in the region are near all-time highs and inflation is affecting the cost of everyday necessities.

ACCE San Diego director Jose Lopez said that’s pushing many San Diegans over the edge.

“It's currently extremely difficult to be a renter. Most people are paying over half of their income on rent,” Lopez said. “There are very few protections against eviction, so if a tenant is evicted from their current unit, it's even more difficult to find a new place to live.”
IMG_4448.jpg
Quality of Life
RELATED: With San Diego's COVID tenant protections expiring, some renters worry about where to live
Jacob Aere

But there are efforts underway to combat this issue.

That includes a new report from the city's Independent Budget Analyst (IBA). It's a 26 page analysis on how to improve housing affordability in San Diego.

It suggests multiple ways to overcome certain barriers, such as permitting and financing, height limits and funding shortfalls.

“The magnitude of the problem is so great that not just one thing is going to solve the issue,” the IBA's Jillian Kissee said. “The more that the city can streamline, look at its own processes and make them better, the better we can have an impact on housing affordability.”
_DSF1669.jpg
Local
RELATED: More San Diegans are newly homeless than being rehoused
Jacob Aere

City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera was one of the three council members who requested the analysis.

He said it’s a first step that could eventually lead to changes and investments to get more housing built in San Diego.

“Through streamlining permitting-processing, through changes to rules and regulations about what can be built where, and about programs we can put into place to make housing more affordable — we need to put every single option on the table," the city council president said.

Kissee said the next step is for the city council to digest the report while the IBA office awaits a response. That could include presentations to the council for further guidance on the region’s housing struggles.

A sign advertises a one bedroom apartment for rent in front of a building in Golden Hill. Jan. 27, 2021.
Local
RELATED: San Diego will likely see rent hikes in next two years, USC study finds
City News Service

In the meantime, ACCE San Diego’s Lopez said there are urgent needs for renters across the region.

“I think what needs to happen is more of a focus on protecting tenants and preserving the affordable housing that we currently have. The dominant narrative right now has been building more housing, but we’re never going to be able to build ourselves out of this crisis," Lopez said.

Tags

Local HousingHomelessness
Jacob Aere
I report on City Heights and communities south of the Interstate 8 freeway. My beat covers housing, transportation, census and immigration policy, and a number of other issues important to these neighborhoods. No matter the topic, I seek the overlooked voices of these diverse communities to tell their stories.
See stories by Jacob Aere
What are issues affecting San Diego's most vulnerable?

Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Election 2022: Live results
Explore all national, state and local returns now.
See results →
More News