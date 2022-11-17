Give Now
More Santa Ana winds expected in Southern California

By The Associated Press
Published November 17, 2022 at 10:52 AM PST
Storm clouds loom as high winds blow through palm trees in San Diego, Jan. 25, 2021.
KPBS Staff
High winds blow through palm trees in San Diego, Jan. 25, 2021.

Southern California's first strong Santa Ana wind event of the fall was diminishing Thursday but forecasters warned that another round of strong gusts is expected during the weekend.

The National Weather Service said winds will pick up again Friday night and last through Saturday.

A fire weather watch will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday due to the gusty northeast winds and very low relative humidity levels ranging from 5% to 15%.

Forecasters said there will likely be six or more hours of “critical fire weather conditions.”

