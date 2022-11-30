Give Now
Fire aboard USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier injures six sailors

By City News Service
Published November 30, 2022 at 9:50 AM PST
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails with the Abraham Lincoln and John C. Stennis carrier strike groups as they conduct carrier strike force operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet on April 24, 2019.
Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian M. Wilbur
/
US Navy
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails with the Abraham Lincoln and John C. Stennis carrier strike groups as they conduct carrier strike force operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet on April 24, 2019.

A fire aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln caused minor injuries to six sailors, a U.S. Navy spokesman announced Wednesday.

The fire broke out Tuesday morning, and was extinguished by the crew. All the injured sailors were being treated on board the vessel.

According to Navy officials, the Abraham Lincoln was conducting routine operations about 30 miles off the coast of Southern California when the incident occurred.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The carrier will continue to operate in the area.

