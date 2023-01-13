Give Now
Juan Soto, Padres agree to $23 million 1-year contract

By The Associated Press
Published January 13, 2023 at 12:38 PM PST
San Diego Padres right fielder Juan Soto talks with manager Bob Melvin during batting practice before the the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in San Diego.

Outfielder Juan Soto agreed to a $23 million one-year contract with the San Diego Padres on Friday, a raise from his $17.1 million salary last season.

The 24-year-old hit .242 with 27 homers, 62 RBIs and a Major League-leading 135 walks for Washington and San Diego, which acquired the 2020 NL batting champion from the Nationals in a trade on Aug. 2.

The two-time All-Star and winner of last year's Home Run Derby, hit .236 with six homers and 16 RBIs in 52 games for the Padres. San Diego reached the playoffs and beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Division Series before losing to Philadelphia in the NL Championship Series.

Soto is eligible for salary arbitration after next season and can become a free agent following the 2024 World Series.

