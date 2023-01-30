Average San Diego County gas price rises for ninth time in 10 days

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose three-tenths of a cent Monday to $4.589, one day after rising three-tenths of a cent. It follows a seven-day streak of increases totaling 4.7 cents that ended when it dropped one-tenth of a cent Saturday.

The average price is 4.1 cents more than one week ago and 9.6 cents higher than one month ago, but 3.5 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.852 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

The national average price dropped for the second day in a row, dropping one-tenth of a cent to $3.508, and following a 17-day streak of increases totaling 24.3 cents that ended when it decreased one-tenth of a cent Sunday. It is 8.5 cents more than one week ago, 32.9 cents higher than one month ago and 14.5 cents greater than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.508 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

