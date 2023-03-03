Average San Diego County gas price rises to highest amount since Dec. 1

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Friday for the 24th consecutive day and 29th time in 31 days, increasing 2 cents to $4.907, its highest amount since Dec. 1.

The average price has increased 32.5 cents over the past 31 days, including 2.3 cents Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 6.9 cents more than one week ago and 29.3 cents higher than one month ago but 6.8 cents less than one year ago.

The average price has dropped $1.528 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

"Oil Price Information Service and the Energy Information Administration report that West Coast refinery utilization rates are down to 77.8% due to maintenance and breakdowns," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

"This is having a significant impact on California supply while most of the rest of the country is experiencing gas price stability or declines."

The national average price rose for the third consecutive day following a run of 29 decreases in 31 days totaling 15.3 cents, increasing 1.6 cents to $3.39. It is a half-cent more than one week ago but 10.1 cents less than one month ago and 33.8 cents lower than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.626 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.