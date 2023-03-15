San Diego County closes two beaches due to sewage spill

The county Department of Environmental Health and Quality Wednesday announced the closure of Buccaneer Beach in Oceanside and South Ponto State Beach near the Batiquitos Lagoon outlet due to a sewage spill.

Beach advisory updates and closure information is available online or by calling the 24-hour hotline at 619-338-2073.

The Buccaneer Beach closure includes all water north of Cassidy Street and south of Crosswaithe Street, and will remain in effect until sampling and field observations confirm the areas is safe for contact, according to a county news release.

Officials advised residents to avoid both beaches, as the sewage might cause illness.

Due to possible sewage contamination from the Tijuana River, a closure of shorelines in Coronado, Imperial Beach, Silver Strand and the Tijuana slough remains in effect "until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact," according to the county.

An advisory remains in effect for the Campland, Crown Cove and La Jolla Children's Pool beaches, because of bacteria levels above state health standards, the county DEHQ said.

The county has also issued an advisory for all coastal beaches after recent rainfall, due to possible rising bacteria levels caused by urban runoff. The advisory also applies to storm drains, creeks, rivers and lagoon outlets. Residents should also avoid swimming, surfing and diving during rain and for 72 hours afterward.